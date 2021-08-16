Johnny Orlando is celebrating the final days of summer with a catchy new tune.

The Canadian singer, 18, dropped the new single and music video for “Daydream”, which was shot in Orlando’s hometown of Toronto.

Featuring hazy, dreamlike colours and effects, Orlando says the video gives fans a glimpse into his own “Daydream”.

“This music video was an absolute experience to create. Everything happened so quickly, and people had to take on each other’s tasks. Still, everybody was so dedicated to making the sickest music video possible under the circumstances and creating something beautiful,” Orlando said in a statement. “The concept revolves around the title of the song, ‘Daydream.’ I didn’t want there to be too many special effects or post-production work, as the goal was to have the video feel exactly like a dream. I don’t know how I got there, which you never do when you dream, and everything throughout the video is just ever so slightly off.”

He added, “I feel like the video perfectly captures the essence of the song, and I’m so happy we can finally show it to the world.”

“Daydream” is a follow-up to his March release of “I Don’t (with DVBBS)” and marked the beginning of a steady release of music from Orlando.