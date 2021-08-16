Barbra Streisand is opening up about her thoughts on “A Star Is Born”.

The singer starred in the 1976 version of the film alongside Kris Kristofferson. Judy Garland and James Mason starred in the 1954 flick, making Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s 2018 film the third remake of the classic 1937 movie.

Admitting the story was changed for her version of the movie from Garland and Mason’s, Streisand said during an appearance on “The Sunday Project”: “At first, when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith and Beyoncé, and I thought, ‘that’s interesting.’

“Really make it different again, different kind of music, integrated actors, I thought that was a great idea. So, I was surprised when I saw how alike it was to the version that I did in 1976.”

When the interviewer suggested that was probably a compliment to her, Streisand replied, “I don’t know, but I thought it was the wrong idea. Look, it was a big success. I can’t argue with success. But I don’t care so much about success as I do originality.”

