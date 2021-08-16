Chantal Kreviazuk is thanking Byran Adams for helping her fulfill a childhood dream.

The Canadian music icons went live on Instagram together over the weekend and gushed about their one-time live performance of “Heaven” together.

“Do you remember the time you and I sang together? It was one of my favourite moments in my career,” Kreviazuk said to the musician, before sharing a bit of a back story.

RELATED: Chantal Kreviazuk Updates Fans After COVID-19 Diagnosis

“As a young girl, my dream was to be a real live singer… and you’re a little bit older than me but you were already at it and I wasn’t yet,” she explained. “But I used to stand in front of the mirror with my hairbrush and play your records and I would sing, ‘Heaven’. It was my favourite song to play with my air guitar… alone! But one time I wasn’t alone, I was on stage with you in front of 20,000 people at B.C. Place or something like that, right?”

She continued, “And just before we went on, I said to you, ‘Can we do ‘Heaven’ together?’ And you said, ‘Sure.’ Like you’re just so cool. I don’t know if people know that about Bryan, but you are so chill. So then we went out on stage and one of my childhood dreams came true. I sat at a piano with you next to me, just chillin’, and I started playing one of my favourite songs.”

RELATED: Chantal Kreviazuk Talks New Album, Life In Isolation With Family

Kreviazuk later launched into a short rendition of the beloved tune.

The pair later talked about their lockdowns.

Adams said he had the “most fun” in quarantine, admitting, “I thought I was going to miss touring a lot but in fact, I thought it was great. Although, I’m looking forward to going back out next year… hopefully.”

He also teased new music, revealing he’ll have a new song out in October and a new album after that.

Meanwhile, the “Summer of ’69” singer shared a glimpse of his summer of 2021 with his Instagram followers a couple of weeks ago: