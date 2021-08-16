The star of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” wasn’t always a Hollywood hotshot.

On Monday, ahead of the red carpet premiere of his new Marvel blockbuster, Canadian actor Simu Liu took some time to do an Ask Me Anything on Twitter.

It’s PREMIERE DAY!!!!!!! Ask me a question so I don’t start to fixate on the nerves and the anxiety and the insecurity. I’ll answer them throughout my day as I’m getting ready. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 16, 2021

Among the questions was one about how much he got paid for the viral stock photos in which Liu appears as an office worker.

The actor revealed that he was only paid $120 for the photoshoot, and waived all his rights to them in order to help pay off his credit card debt at the time.

Got paid 120 bucks and signed away all my rights to them because I was in credit card debt. Now they are everywhere. — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 16, 2021

Liu also answered questions about things like his favourite sport, and which martial arts he studied.

My favourite sport is disappointing my parents, it’s like I was born with this god-given talent — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 16, 2021