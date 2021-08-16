The star of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” wasn’t always a Hollywood hotshot.

On Monday, ahead of the red carpet premiere of his new Marvel blockbuster, Canadian actor Simu Liu took some time to do an Ask Me Anything on Twitter.

Among the questions was one about how much he got paid for the viral stock photos in which Liu appears as an office worker.

The actor revealed that he was only paid $120 for the photoshoot, and waived all his rights to them in order to help pay off his credit card debt at the time.

Liu also answered questions about things like his favourite sport, and which martial arts he studied.