Naya Rivera’s son Josey takes after his mother.

In a sweet new video posted by the 5-year-old’s father, Ryan Dorsey, the adorable youngster sings the Michael Jackson classic “Man In Mirror”, just like his later mother did on “Glee”.

The clip shows little Josey as he performed the 1988 hit with a karaoke microphone.

josey is singing michael jackson like his mother once sang pic.twitter.com/tuG0sX0CRZ — Loh ♡' dianna ミ☆ (@80sagron) August 15, 2021

Rivera, who tragically passed away last summer, starred as Santana Lopez on the beloved musical dramedy and performed a series of Jackson classics throughout her time on the show, including “Smooth Criminal”.

This isn’t the first time Josey performed classics by the King Of Pop, in fact, last year, Dorsey posted a series of clips showing the little one nailing renditions of “Smooth Criminal” and “They Don’t Care About Us”.

Last July, Rivera died from an accidental drowning during a boating trip with Josey. Police say the actress managed to save Josey by helping him back into the boat while they were swimming. Authorities later found him on the boat alone wearing a life vest.