If you rebuild it, he will come.

On Monday, Variety reported that a new TV series adaptation of the 1989 classic film “Field of Dreams” is in the works from “Parks and Recreation” creator Michael Schur.

The series is set to be a reimagining of the themes of the film, which starred Kevin Costner as an Iowa farmer who builds a baseball diamond in his cornfield to bring back the ghosts of famous players, including “Shoeless” Joe Jackson.

“Through the years, ‘Field of Dreams’ has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” said Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

The original film, based on the 1982 novel Shoeless Joe by Canadian author W.P. Kinsella and directed by Phil Alden Robinson, also starred Amy Madgan, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Burt Lancaster.

“’Field of Dreams’ is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur,” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.”