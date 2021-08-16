Happy birthday, Rumer Willis! Rumer turned 33 years old on Monday, and celebrated by sharing priceless, never-before-seen pictures of herself growing up with her famous parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.

Rumer posted the photos on Instagram, writing, “How it started….. 8.16.88.” Pictures include 58-year-old Demi holding her up as a baby and 66-year-old Bruce also cradling her as a baby. On her Instagram Story, Rumer shared a new picture of herself on her birthday, glowing in a white floral dress and clear eyeglasses.

Photo: Instagram/RumerWillis

Rumer is the eldest of Demi and Bruce’s three daughters together, which includes 30-year-old Scout and 27-year-old Tallulah. Bruce also has two daughters with his wife, Emma Heming — 9-year-old Mabel and 7-year-old Evelyn. Emma posted her own birthday wishes for Rumer on her Instagram Story, sharing pictures of Rumer with Mabel and Evelyn.

“Happy birthday @rumerwillis,” Emma wrote. “We love you so much.”