Iggy Azalea is shining a spotlight on mental well-being within the music industry.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, the “Fancy” rapper called out music executives who aren’t doing enough for the artists who are signed to their record labels.

“I REALLY WISH record labels would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least ONE psychologist per label,” she wrote. “Almost EVERY artist in recent times has expressed struggling with the level of hate & pressure. Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels?”

In a follow up tweet, the Australian-born music star continued, “There’s actually only about 4 guys running the entire music business so it would be pretty easy to hold them accountable and make them implement a change across their businesses.”

Azalea specifically mentioned Chief Executive Officer of Universal Music Group, Lucian Grainge, and CEO of Sony Music Entertainment, Rob Stringer.

“Between these two guys that’s literally like 85% coverage across the labels,” she claimed. “See what I’m saying? It’s not hard to actually do this.”

Azalea’s calls come after her recent decision to no longer share photos of son Onyx, 1, online.

The 31-year-old shared a screenshot featuring a rude comment about a photo of Onyx wearing a cute dinosaur costume.

“Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one-year-old child for picking his own outfit,” she wrote about the remark. “Y’all so corny and bored and it’s really a damn shame.”

To make sure her point was not missed, she added, “I don’t play about my baby. At ALLLLLLL.”