There’s more than one good view in Cindy Crawford’s latest Instagram post.

The iconic supermodel, 55, took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a stunning photo of herself posing poolside in a gorgeous navy blue one-piece swimsuit.

And the bright blue ocean served as the perfect backdrop for the photo shoot.

“Poolside ✨,” Crawford captioned the sultry shot. “Soaking it in…”

The new post looked almost identical to Crawford’s first venture into the modelling world.

Back in 2013, the stunner shared a throwback from her first-ever cover, shot in 1982 for her high school’s newspaper, the DeKalb NITE Weekly. Crawford’s spread was a feature for the “Communiversity Issue.”

“My very first ‘cover’ during high school in DeKalb,” she wrote to Twitter at the time. “Shot in my high school boyfriend’s backyard…”