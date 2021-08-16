Singer Sinéad O’Connor has written a moving open letter to Prince Harry.

O’Connor, who lost her own mother in a car accident when she was a teen, says she related to what Prince Harry said about grief in the Apple TV documentary “The Me You Can’t See”.

Prince Harry lost his mother, Princess Diana, in a car crash when he was 12-years-old.

RELATED: ‘The Prince’ Creator Gary Janetti Reveals Prince Harry’s Response To Controversial Show

“As someone who has trauma-related mental health struggles, I wanted to let you know how bowled over I am by your Apple TV series. You’re slammin’ it, to use a musical term. You just keep shining on through,” O’Connor wrote in Ireland’s Sunday Independent newspaper.

“It’s a shock that takes years to come out of, when someone dies so violently and suddenly. It’s a lifetime’s recovery,” she continued. “I really identified with you when you shared the rage and anger you felt at the time of your mother’s passing. I was the same. I’m sure we all were, any of us who ever lost someone in that sudden way. Transcending that grief as you’ve done by sharing it, cuts through a lot of garbage. And a lot of us appreciate what you’re doing.”

O’Connor concluded the letter telling the Duke of Sussex that Princess Diana would be “proud” of the “incredible young man” he has become.

RELATED: Princess Diana Biopic ‘Spencer’ Coming To TIFF 2021

Prince Harry and Oprah’s series told mental health stories from all walks of life ranging from Harry to Lady Gaga to a Syrian refugee child.

“To make the decision to receive help, is not a sign of weakness. In today’s world, more than ever, it is a sign of strength,” Prince Harry said of his own mental health journey.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.