Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have reportedly called time on their relationship.

The “Bridgerton” actress and the “Saturday Night Live” star first sparked romance rumours after being photographed together back in April.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Defends Elon Musk Amid Controversy Ahead Of ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut

“The long distance made it very difficult,” explained a source close the the pair, while speaking with E! News. “They had fun, but it wasn’t sustainable being so far apart. It was great while it lasted, but they both agreed it was best to move on.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Pack On The PDA At Wimbledon, First

The former couple made their first official outing together while attending Wimbledon in July.

The pair weren’t shy about showing their affection for each other as they watched Roger Federer take on Cameron Norrie.

Davidson spent some time in London while Dynevor was filming the second season of “Bridgerton”.

RELATED: Pete Davidson Says His Tattoos ‘Should All Be Gone’ By The Time He’s 30

The pair had previously been spotted together in Manchester back in April, where Dynevor had been living with her parents during the pandemic.

At the time, a source told People that they were “really into each other,” adding that “Pete is telling friends he’s serious about her.”

ET Canada has reached out to their reps for comment.