Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are soaking up the last days of summer together.

The Canadian songstress, 36, and the 34-year-old singer packed on the PDA during their beach trip this week, showing off the sweet pics on Instagram.

Not only did the pair kiss and cuddle on the sandy shores together, but the pair took inspiration from Lavigne’s classic track “Skater Boi” and skateboarded on “His and Hers” skateboards.

RELATED: Avril Lavigne Shows Off Golden Hour Views In Stunning Instagram Snaps

Wearing cut-off shorts and a red bikini, the couple, who just celebrated their year anniversary, shared a sweet kiss in a video shared to Mod Sun’s Instagram story.

“Summertime with my love,” he captioned the shot.

Photo: ModSun/Instagram

Photo: AvrilLavigne/Instagram

In another snap, shared on Lavigne’s story, she and Mod Sun posed for a cheesy selfie together.

The “Girlfriend” captioned the photo with a sun emoji.

RELATED: Avril Lavigne Makes TikTok Debut With Special ‘Sk8er Boi’ Cameo, Reveals How She Got Tony Hawk To Star

Photo: AvrilLavigne/Instagram

After their day at the beach, Lavigne shared a series of photos, including a look at their experience skateboarding together.