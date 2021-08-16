Dr. Phil McGraw is taking his show on the road in “House Calls”.

The TV psychologist and lifestyle strategist will take a hands-on approach to therapy in the new spin-off of his popular daytime talk show.

The series sees McGraw spending up to a week with disputing families across America, however, most of them have no idea that he’s actually there as an arbitrator.

According to TMZ, only one person from each family is aware of what’s really going on.

“I’m leaving the studio and hitting the road to help real families with real problems,” he says in the trailer.

The official synopsis explains, “Using his unique, proven techniques, Dr. Phil works with each family as they attempt to work through various emotional barriers with the hope of authentically changing their lives for the better.”