Madonna is celebrating her birthday in style.

The icon jetted off to Italy to ring in her 63rd birthday, joined by boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, her six kids and many more friends.

“Let the Birthday Games Begin…………,” she captioned a collection of photos of her celebrating. In a separate post titled, “Mambo Italiano”, a video showed the family landing in Italy, lots of ice cream eating and Madonna singing “Happy Birthday” to herself.

Madonna’s birthday came just as she and Warner Music Group announced that they will now hold her entire recorded music catalogue which includes 17 studio albums plus singles, soundtrack recordings, live albums, and compilations.

With 2022 being the 40th anniversary of Madonna’s recording debut, she will “personally curate expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums, as well as introduce unique releases for special events, and much more” a press release said.

“Since the very beginning, Warner Music Group has helped bring my music and vision to all my fans around the world with the utmost care and consideration. They have been amazing partners, and I am delighted to be embarking on this next chapter with them to celebrate my catalogue from the last 40 years,” Madonna said.

Her documentary film “Madame X” will also be out on Oct. 8 on Paramount+.