Prince Harry is showing his support for the people of Afghanistan.

The Duke of Sussex, who served two tours in the country, released a statement as Patron of the Invictus Games, alongside the CEO and Chair.

“What’s happening in Afghanistan resonates across the international Invictus community,” the statement read. “Many of the participating nations and competitors in the Invictus Games family are bound by a shared experience of serving in Afghanistan over the past two decades, and for several years, we have competed alongside Invictus Games Team Afghanistan.”

It concluded by encouraging everyone in both the Invictus network and elsewhere to “reach out to each other and offer support for one another.”

On behalf of the @weareinvictus community on the unfolding events in Afghanistan: pic.twitter.com/djvQnWxekP — Invictus Games Foundation 💛🖤 (@WeAreInvictus) August 16, 2021

The Invictus Games, which sees wounded servicemen and women compete, was started by Prince Harry after being inspired by the U.S.’s Warrior Games. He served in the military for 10 years, including two tours to Afghanistan.

“Prince Harry is very proud to serve his country on operations alongside his fellow soldiers and to do the job he has been trained for,” a statement from Clarence House read after Harry returned from Helmand in 2008 where he was located for over two months.

As the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, Taliban forces quickly took over the country. Citizens have been trying to flee the country but a lack of support has left people hopeless with women, children and human rights advocates the most vulnerable.

Malala Yousafzai has called for “global, regional and local powers” to instate “immediate ceasefire, provide urgent humanitarian aid and protect refugees and civilians.”