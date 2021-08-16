James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly are showcasing their slick new motorhome.

The couple took fans on a tour around their family’s RV during a visit to the Texas Coast.

The three-minute-long Instagram video explores the interior of the Aria 4000, which boasts two bathrooms and can sleep up to seven people.

“This is our room,” Kimberly said, before joking that she “should be an RV tour guide.”

“We paid for this thing,” she continued. “Believe me, it was really hard to get, actually.”

James also opened up about their decision to buy a motorhome in his own Instagram post.

“Main reason I got an #RV? My kids,” he began. “Don’t get me wrong – I’d long fantasized about adventuring in one, but when my eldest lit up over the prospect, I thought: ‘How many more years will she be this excited about spending time with the family?” So I went for it.'”

The former “Dawson’s Creek” star added, “One thing I think I’ve learned: When a window opens, dive the f**k through it. It’s easy to talk yourself into the possibility of ‘another time,’ and while that part of our brain has its utility… it sucks at predicting the future.”

James and Kimberley are parents to Olivia, 10, Joshua, 9, Annabel, 7, Emilia, 5 and Gwendolyn, 3.