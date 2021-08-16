Ryan Reynolds is giving Blake Lively all the credit for “Free Guy”.

In an adorable Instagram Story, the Canadian star gushed over his “Gossip Girl” wife saying she is “essential in every part” of the hit movie, adding the Marvel cameo was Lively’s idea.

“‘Free Guy’ wouldn’t be the movie it is without @blakelively,” Reynolds wrote. “She was essential in every part of the making of this film, creatively and emotionally, and the cameo everyone is talking about was entirely her idea.”

Instagram Story. Photo: @vancityreynolds/Instagram

Reynolds previously praised Lively while on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show“.

“There are a lot of A++ writing that I’ve done that was actually Blake,” he said. “Blake would jump in, grab the keyboard and [say], ‘What about this?’ And I’d be like, ‘That’s incredible.'”

“She’s a really talented, multihyphenate kind of person in this weird… entertainment industry that we work in,” he added. “She’s helped me so much in ‘Deadpool’, all kinds of movies that have been big successes.”

Lively recently helped promote “Free Guy” by posing in a cheeky bikini photo, writing, “Go see @freeguymovie this weekend or you’ll be bummed.”