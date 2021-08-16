Rachael Leigh Cook is revealing how Tobey Maguire caused her to miss out on landing a part in a classic teen rom-com.

In a new interview with TooFab, the actress recalled how the “Spider-Man” star didn’t want to make “Boys and Girls” with her because the script was just “not good”.

Miramax wanted to make another movie with either Cook or Freddie Prinze Jr. in the lead after the pair starred together in the hugely successful “She’s All That”.

“Miramax said, ‘We’re making this with either you or Freddie. Rachael, if you can convince Tobey Maguire to do this movie, we’ll make it with you guys. Otherwise, we’re gonna go make it with Freddie and somebody,’” she recalled.

“I met with Tobey Maguire and I said, ‘So, what do you think about the script?’ He said, ‘It’s not good. I don’t want to do it.’ And I was like, ‘Okay …. so what do you want to eat?’”

Cook added, “It was clear that there was no convincing him.”

Claire Forlani ultimately ended up starring alongside Prinze Jr. in the movie, which was released in 2000.