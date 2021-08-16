Ireland Baldwin is clearing up questions around her new piece of ink.

The model, 25, debuted her colourful half-sleeve on Sunday.

The tattoo depicts a nude pin-up girl who appears to be kneeling on a beach, however, Baldwin was forced to clarify the story behind her ink after fans noticed that the woman in the picture looked very similar to a famous reality TV star.

“My tattoo isn’t Kendall Jenner,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram Stories on Monday. “She’s beautiful tho so I’ll take it… But it’s actually an illustration that was done in the ’60s.”

In another story, she added, “Also, I love my tattoos and I’m going to keep getting them because it’s my body, life’s short, and it’s none of your business.”

Baldwin went on, “Also… you thought I was trying to look a certain way for YOU? Wait wait wait… you thought I was going to stop getting tattoos because Bilbo Baggins over in my comments doesn’t think I’m hot anymore?”

She added of the Lord of the Rings character, “Also I’m really sorry to Bilbo Baggins for that insult. He didn’t deserve that.”