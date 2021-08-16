Sarah Ferguson is singing the praises of her ex-mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth.

During the “Tea With Twiggy” podcast, the Duchess of York said the Queen was her greatest “mentor.”

“I think to myself that honestly, my mother-in-law has been more of a mother to me than my mother,” Ferguson said.

She explained that her own mother wasn’t always around but Queen Elizabeth has “never faltered.”

Fergie said that even after her divorce from Prince Andrew in 1996, the Queen was the “person who believes in me.”

The Her Heart For A Compass author added, “I absolutely admire the incredible way Her Majesty is so modern. And how flexible, and how understanding, and how forgiving and how generous and kind. I absolutely think there is no greater mentor. The consistency of Her Majesty has been a great honour. A huge honour. Makes me want to cry.”