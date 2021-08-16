Click to share this via email

Nolan Gould is showcasing his hot new moves.

The “Modern Family” star took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of the skills he learned in his first ever pole dancing class.

“Tragic Mike,” he joked in the caption. “Might delete this immediately but had to share the results of my first pole dancing class. Always wanted to try it. Thanks @alyssadventures for an amazing class and my supportive friends for helping make it happen.”

The video sees the 22-year-old actor performing some impressive spins and sexy choreography, however, Gould admitted that mastering the difficult dance style will be a challenge.

“I am uncoordinated and inflexible as hell,” he added. “My body is basically made of Lego bricks.”

Gould recently debuted his extremely buff new physique after putting the focus on his fitness during lockdown.