Britney Spears is shutting down rumours.

Addressing comments that she might have got a boob job or is pregnant, the “Toxic” singer clapped back, “I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food.”

Spears posted a number of NSFW images of her only wearing white bikini bottoms and red boots. In some of the pictures, she held a red rose.

She then explained to her fans on her thoughts about posting nearly nude photos.

“In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer,” Spears wrote, adding that you always feel better after taking that extra layer off.

“I’ve had a billion shows where I’ve done that and to my horror uhhh we’ll … sometimes I didn’t look so great … TOO MANY TIMES and it’s embarrassing as f**k but in my imagination it felt great,” she continued as she explained that performing made her “too self conscious.”

“Anyways I bet you’re wondering why I’d expose my body NOW … well it’s because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the [world] has been on my shoulders and it’s made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked,” Spears said.

Before noting that she won’t post nude photos forever, Spears said she is “a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form.”

She concluded her post by thanking fans for their support and found the #FreeBritney comments of her first topless post “f**king funny.”