Khloe Kardashian is hitting back at critics who have been taking aim at her character.

On Monday, the Good American founder was forced to speak out on claims that she rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Amid the speculation, a Twitter user wrote, “At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth. Anyway…”

Kardashian quickly took to the social media platform to respond to the nasty comment.

You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 16, 2021

“You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?” she asked, adding, “I think that says more about you than it does about me.”

Thompson addressed the gossip in his own Twitter post.

Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore. — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) August 16, 2021

“Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person’s dignity, honour, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore,” he said.

The former couple, who split back in June, are parents to 3-year-old daughter, True.