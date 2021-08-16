Uber Eats are scrapping their partnership Jay Cutler following his opposition to mask mandates for schoolchildren in Tennessee.

On Friday, the former Chicago Bears quarterback took to Twitter to reveal he would no longer be starring in a commercial for the food delivery giants.

Lost a commercial with Uber eats partnering with the NFL. Was going to film in LA, "views aren't aligned." Guess they don't like future School board members. Frees up my weekend. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 13, 2021

“Lost a commercial with Uber Eats partnering with NFL,” Tweeted the 38-year-old star. “Was going to film in LA, ‘views aren’t aligned.’ Guess they don’t like future school board members. Frees up my weekend.”

In a statement shared with People, Uber Eats responded, “We are proud of all the work Uber has done over the last year to help get as many people vaccinated as possible. As such, we prefer to partner with those who support that work.”

Cutler previously suggested that he might run for the school board in Tennessee’s Williamson County after the temporary mask mandate was approved last week.

“Doing school board research,” he tweeted. “Looks like a 2024 campaign for me.”

Doing school board research. Looks like a 2024 campaign for me. pic.twitter.com/dNg7tmaZcp — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 12, 2021

Cutler added, “I need 100 signatures and a petition from the county. Going to start getting John Hancocks today.”

August of 2024. I need 100 signatures and a petition from the county. Going to start getting John Hancocks today. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 12, 2021

The retired sports star, who shares three children with ex-wife Kristin Cavallari, once again took to social media to tweet about the situation on Monday.

Appreciate the words of support. What I don’t understand is the people verbally attacking me. What happened to unity, acceptance and bringing people together? Seems like that isn’t the case unless I agree with you. Get a shot or wear a mask. Your choice. I will make my choice. — Jay Cutler (@JayHasTweets) August 16, 2021

“Appreciate the words of support,” he wrote. “What I don’t understand is the people verbally attacking me. What happened to unity, acceptance and bringing people together? Seems like that isn’t the case unless I agree with you. Get a shot or wear a mask. Your choice. I will make my choice.”