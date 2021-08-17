Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The nail-biting first trailer for “The Survivalist” is here.

The action thriller, starring John Malkovich and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, centres on a global pandemic that causes the fall of civilization.

RELATED: John Malkovich Calls Cancel Culture ‘Toxic’: ‘What’s Funny Yesterday Becomes Illegal Today’

The official synopsis explains, “A year and a half after the fall of civilization due to a viral outbreak, a former FBI agent is forced to protect a young woman immune to the disease from a dangerous gang leader hunting her for her blood.”

RELATED: John Malkovich Didn’t Want To Be The Subject Of ‘Being John Malkovich’: ‘Why Not ‘Being Tom Cruise’?’

Meyers plays the former FBI agent, while Malkovich portrays his foe. The dramatic trailer watches the two characters battle it out at a ranch.

Ruby Modine (“Shameless”) stars as Sarah.

RELATED: ‘Space Force’ Star Hector Duran Talks Working With Steve Carell, John Malkovich In New Netflix Comedy

Jon Keeyes directs the thriller, which hits theatres and video-on-demand services from Oct. 1.