Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are making their red carpet debut as a couple. The love birds hit the red carpet Monday night at the “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings” premiere in Los Angeles.

Stause sported a black embellished mini-dress and silver sparkling pumps, while Oppenheim kept it classy in a navy blue suit jacket, white collared shirt and matching blue slacks.

Stause shared some BTS moments from their date night on her Instagram Story, giving fans a peak at Oppenheim, whom the former soap opera actress joked is “always working.” She also posted a pic of the red carpet before she and the real estate mogul posed for photos.

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim attend Disney’s Premiere of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty)

Speculation about the pair began in late July when Stause took to Instagram to share pics from her trip to Italy with her “Selling Sunset” co-stars, and showed PDA with Oppenheim in some of the snaps.

Shortly after, a rep for Oppenheim confirmed to ET that he and Stause were dating.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Oppenheim said in a statement. “I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

The pair’s friends and “Selling Sunset” crew were all aboard the new relationship, with Jason’s twin Brett Oppenheim commenting on Stause’s post, “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

“Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!” Mary Fitzgerald wrote.

Jason Oppenheim previously dated Fitzgerald, while Stause was married to Justin Hartley. The pair tied the knot in 2017, and their divorce was finalized in January. Following Stause and Hartley’s breakup, the real estate agent was linked to Keo Motsepe, though she and the “Dancing With the Stars” pro called it quits in February.

