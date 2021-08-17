Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Joe Jonas stripped off for a saucy snap to celebrate his 32nd birthday on Sunday.

Jonas shared a series of photos of himself and wife Sophie Turner over the weekend, including one of him stood in his birthday suit behind his other half while brushing his teeth.

Jonas’s celebrations also included Masters Tournament-themed birthday decorations, cocktails and a cappuccino-shaped cake.

Turner posted some photos of her other half over the weekend as well, gushing over the “birthday boy.”

RELATED: Joe Jonas Jokes He And Wife Sophie Turner ‘Argued’ Over Lego During Quarantine: I Made ‘The Cocktails For Us’

There’s been many celebrations in the Jonas-Turner household recently — the pair marked their baby daughter Willa’s first birthday on July 22.

RELATED: Joe Jonas Jokingly Promises A Jonas Brothers vs. Hemsworth Brothers MMA Fight

Plus, the showbiz couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on June 29.