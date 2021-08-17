When people think of technology and robots, they think of Melissa McCarthy.

On Monday night, the “Nine Perfect Strangers” star appeared on “The Tonight Show”, where she joined host Jimmy Fallon for a game of “Hey Robot”.

In the game, the guest and host each try to get an AI voice assistant to say a specific word.

Neither Fallon nor McCarthy was able to get the robot to say the word “chameleon” but after cheating, McCarthy did get it to say “meditation”, only for the device to begin playing meditation music.

“This must be the most personal interview we’ve ever had,” Fallon joked, “the deepest, by far.”

Also on the show, McCarthy shared the story of the time she stood by the side of the road to cheer up Mariska Hargitay.

As Fallon explained, Hargitay had broken her ankle, but instead of texting or sending flowers, McCarthy sent her love in a more unique way.

She stood outside by the side of a road carrying a sign that said, “Honk if you’re praying for Mariska Hargitay’s recovery.”