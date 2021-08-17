The Queen will remain at Balmoral Castle for her summer break despite a staff member recently testing positive for COVID-19.

According to the Sun, the employee was sent home on Saturday following a PCR test.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “We have procedures in place should a member of any team get COVID.”

A source told the paper, “All the staff at Balmoral are tested for COVID daily and on Saturday this person showed up as positive.

“They were sent home and the staff canteen and bar were shut. They’re on a separate block on the estate.

“Workers have been told to wear masks and to socially distance but the royals themselves are pretty much carrying on as they were.”

It’s apparently business as normal at the Queen’s Scottish residence. Her Majesty has been fully vaccinated.

The source continued, “Although Her Majesty is 95 and has been double jabbed, the feeling is, she still has to be careful. Yet she’s determined to carry on as normal. She does not want to overreact.”

ET Canada has contacted the Palace for comment.

The Queen was officially welcomed at Balmoral earlier this month with a small ceremony outside the Castle gates.

The royal, who arrived at the residence on July 23, usually stays there until early October.

This is the first time the welcome ceremony has taken place since 2019. In line with government guidelines, the ceremony did not take place last year due to the pandemic.

It’s also the first time the Queen, who will be joined by numerous family members over the course of her trip, has visited her Scottish estate on the summer trip since her husband Prince Philip died at age 99 on April 9.

Typically she only visits the estate in August until early October but in May, the Queen took some time there to grieve the loss of her husband of 73 years.