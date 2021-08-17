Terry Crews doesn’t like being misrepresented.

On Monday, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star called out a writer on Twitter who was spreading the allegation that he is anti-bathing.

RELATED: Terry Crews Reveals He Got Strong Because He Believed He’d Have To Fight His Father One Day

The issue of bathing arose when actor Jake Gyllenhaal revealed that he doesn’t like to bathe too often. Speaking with Access Hollywood, Crews said, “I love to shower. I love to, because I spend so much time sweating.

“First of all, if you ain’t been sweating, you don’t need to shower. But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain’t nice. My wife is like, ‘Babe, babe, babe.’ I’m Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I’ve got to get clean.

“I took three [showers] today. Three. Today. See, me and Dwayne are right. I took one in the morning, after the workout, and then I took one before I got here. And then I took one in between acts.”

But when writer Richard Newby tweeted out a story about Crews’s comments and claimed he was “anti-bathing,” the actor wasn’t about to let it go. He called the writer out and clarified his position.

But I am 110% surprised that you're a "writer" who actually never read the article… https://t.co/s34B8NeY2B — terry crews (@terrycrews) August 17, 2021

Ok Mr. Writer… who alive doesn't sweat? https://t.co/A8LqfC40Hd — terry crews (@terrycrews) August 17, 2021

I'm not defensive at all. You're the award winning writer for @THR. I'm just an actor. I clearly stated I am not anti-bathing yet you contend that's what I meant. So you have no responsibility to be correct when you tweet? https://t.co/3cYnJEVKoD — terry crews (@terrycrews) August 17, 2021

This is definitely the case here. I don’t mind being disagreed with— but it’s quite another thing to be misrepresented. Especially by a respected member of the media. https://t.co/W9bCUhH5dv — terry crews (@terrycrews) August 17, 2021

RELATED: Terry Crews Says Porn Addiction Is Not A Willpower Issue: ‘It’s A Lack Of Information Issue’

Crews and Gyllenhaal aren’t the only celebs to have weighed in on the bathing debate. Last week, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis poked fun at the controversy by sharing a video of their children’s bath time.