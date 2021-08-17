Click to share this via email

Fans might be treated to a Lizzo and Harry Styles collaboration in the near future.

Styles previously joined Lizzo on stage to perform her hit single “Juice” in Miami last year, and fans of the pair have been hoping for a duet ever since.

Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp then asked Lizzo what a Styles collab would look like.

Lizzo replied, “Honestly that’s so funny you say that, I feel like it would be a love duet.

“You know, we both have so much love for each other and we love to sing about love.”

She added: “But, we’re also very happy-go-lucky if you think about ‘Juice’ and ‘Watermelon Sugar’, you know what I mean? We could do that too.

“So, who knows? That’s what I love about that — it’s like anything can come out of it, we can make the ‘Thong Song’!”

Fans were, unsurprisingly, super excited about a possible collab. See some of the reaction below.

