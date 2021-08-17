Dolly Parton saw it all coming.

In an interview with Absolute Country this week, the country music legend talked about her $1-million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for COVID-19 vaccine research.

Parton made the donation in April 2020, just as the pandemic was becoming a major crisis in North America.

“When the pandemic came out, I just felt led to do something because I knew something bad was on the rise and I just kind of wanted to help with that, so I donated to help with that,” Parton said, according to BreakingNews.ie.

“So, mine was a small part, of course, but I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve,” she added, “but I was happy to be part of that, and to be able to try stop something in its tracks that’s really just become such a monster for all of us.”

In March, it was finally Parton’s turn to get her shot.

In a video released at the time, she sings to the tune of “Jolene” as she receives her jab: “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, because once you’re dead, then that’s a bit too late.”