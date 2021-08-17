Robert Hoobler, a.k.a. “Uncle Bob”, will always have a friend in Lil Wayne.

Wayne, now 38, opened up about his mental health in a recent video. The “Mona Lisa” rapper attempted suicide at age 12 by shooting himself in the chest. For years, it was believed to be an accidental shooting; however, Wayne says it was intentional.

Uncle Bob– at the time a New Orleans police officer — appeared on the scene and saved the young Wayne’s life.

Hoobler recently told TMZ that he and Wayne reunited in 2019 when Wayne visited his hometown of New Orleans for a radio show. Wayne allegedly offered to financially support Uncle Bob for life: “All he has to do is say the word.”

The ex-cop has not taken Wayne up on the offer but told the publication there have been talks of joining Wayne’s team in some sort of administrative capacity.

Wayne mentioned Uncle Bob in the 2015 track “London Roads” and suggested the police officer had perished.

“I remember dyin’ on her room floor/And wakin’ up in some police’s arms/He died recent, so I hope Heaven made more room for him,” Wayne raps.

As Wayne was apparently prepared to pay the funeral costs, Bob reached out to the rapper to inform him he was very much alive.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.