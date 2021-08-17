Some of the most sought-after and influential stars celebrate a year of incredible television by paying homage to their favourite small-screen characters in the latest issue of W Magazine.

This year’s portfolio features Kaley Cuoco dressed as a contestant from “The Bachelor”, Matthew Rhys as Ernest Hemingway, Elizabeth Olsen as Jessica Fletcher from “Murder, She Wrote”, Colman Domingo as Halston from “Halston”, John Stamos as Elvis, and many more.

Cuoco talks about her first kiss in the accompanying interview, telling the publication: “My first kiss was on set. It was actually not on set, but it was while I was shooting with a guy that was shooting with me, but he took me on a date and he actually kissed me and it was my first one. And it was a Disney movie. Kids got wild on those Disney movies back in the day.”

Kaley Cuoco. Photograph by Kaley Cuoco

Olsen then discusses her secret skill… selling real estate: “I got my real estate licence because I didn’t want to work in a restaurant in New York, as a summer job. So I thought, I’ll work in a real estate office. I was dealing with my sister’s friend who was a realtor, and I dealt with his rental clients. And I would mispronounce streets in New York, because I had just moved there, all the time.”

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Offers To Buy Horse That Was Punched At The Olympics

Elizabeth Olsen. Photograph by Robbie Arnett

John Stamos talks to the mag about his first-ever acting role on “General Hospital”: “I played Blackie Parrish. My character was supposed to die and my mom wrote all these letters to ABC and they kept me around. But it was great.

“That show was super popular at the time. Sammy Davis Jr. was on. And Elizabeth Taylor. One day, I’m doing my scenes and I look and there was someone in the eyeline. I go, ‘Can you get that woman out of my eyeline?’ And it was Elizabeth Taylor sitting in a director’s chair having champagne. I think [she] and Luke [played by actor Anthony Geary] were hanging out together.”

RELATED: Kaley Cuoco Welcomes A Mastiff Named Larry To The Family

John Stamos. Photograph by Robert Trachtenber

Domingo then shares how his life’s work reflects his intentions as a person: “If I look at it from the arc of my own career, I see it as a new beginning as we go back to the theatres and experience themes we’ve been wrestling with. I feel blessed because I’ve been part of the conversation in film, television, and theatre. Conversations about Black Lives Matter, representation, access, what we do in our medical practices—this is my work. I’m getting the lion’s share of that moment where your intention as an artist is met with your intentions when it comes to activism and social change.”

Colman Domingo. Photograph by Emily Monforte

Rhys adds of how how drunk he would get co-hosting “The Wine Show”: “Oh my God. Absolutely wasted. Wasted! That first season, it was such a shock, especially Italy. When they do wine tasting, Italians firmly believe that… You do not spit the wine… So, if you imagine, we start at 8:30 in the morning, we would stop at, like, 6:30 in the afternoon—by midday, we were on our knees!

“All the producers would say, ‘You’ve got to stop slurring, you’ve got to say something more than, ‘Oh, this is nice!’ They started scheduling that into the day because around 2 o’clock we wouldn’t have a single linear thought in our heads…”