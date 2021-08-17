Daniel Craig’s kids will have to make their own fortune.

Speaking with Candis magazine, the “No Time to Die” star revealed that he doesn’t plan on leaving his children a great inheritance.

“Isn’t there an old adage that if you die a rich person, you’ve failed?” he said, according to Just Jared.

“I think Andrew Carnegie gave away what in today’s money would be about 11 billion dollars, which shows how rich he was because I’ll bet he kept some of it, too,” Craig continued.

“But I don’t want to leave great sums to the next generation. I think inheritance is quite distasteful. My philosophy is get rid of it or give it away before you go.”

Spending his own fortune may take some time, though. On top of making millions from the James Bond franchise, Craig recently signed a deal with Netflix to continue his adventures as detective Benoit Blanc in a series of “Knives Out” sequels. The $400-million overall deal was reported to have landed the actor a payday of up to $100 million.