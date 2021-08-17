Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga’s dog walker, seeks help on his road to recovery.

Back in February, Fischer was shot in the chest while caring for Gaga’s three French bulldogs on North Sierra Bonita Avenue in Los Angeles. The assailants made off with two of the dogs. Five suspects were arrested and the dogs were safely returned to the singer.

Fischer was hospitalized and had a portion of his lung removed as a result of the shooting.

RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Says Healing Hasn’t ‘Been Easy To Navigate’

Fischer is now on a journey of physical and emotional healing. He recently started a GoFundMe to raise money to purchase a van to help him travel around the U.S. in search of healing methods to support his growth from trauma.

“All that time spent reclaiming my body, I now needed to be equally devoted to strengthening my emotional and mental health,” he wrote. “With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help.

“This is not an easy thing to ask, but I have started to realize sharing your vulnerability with others is exactly when radical change begins to occur for everyone involved,” Fischer added.

Fischer has spent the last two months driving across the U.S. in a 1991 Ford Falcon, dealing with “long bouts of depression and doubt and self-pity.” The car is no longer in usable condition.

RELATED: Prosecutors: Suspects Tailed Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker

Gaga thanked Fischer in the aftermath of the shooting and reportedly paid for his approximately $100,000 medical costs.

“I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family,” Gaga said in a statement. “You’re forever a hero.”

Fischer’s GoFundMe has raised nearly $4,000 of its $40,000 goal at the time of this writing.