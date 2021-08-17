Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an emotional statement regarding Afghanistan, Haiti, and more on Tuesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote on their Archewell website: “The world is exceptionally fragile right now. As we all feel the many layers of pain due to the situation in Afghanistan, we are left speechless.”

As the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, Taliban forces quickly took over the country. Citizens have been trying to flee this week but a lack of support has left people hopeless with women and children among the most vulnerable.

Harry and Meghan added of Saturday’s horrific earthquake in Haiti that has left at least 1,419 dead and thousands injured: “As we all watch the growing humanitarian disaster in Haiti, and the threat of it worsening after last weekend’s earthquake, we are left heartbroken.

“And as we all witness the continuing global health crisis, exacerbated by new variants and constant misinformation, we are left scared,” they added of the ongoing pandemic.

The couple continued, “When any person or community suffers, a piece of each of us does so with them, whether we realize it or not. And though we are not meant to live in a state of suffering, we, as a people, are being conditioned to accept it. It’s easy to find ourselves feeling powerless, but we can put our values into action — together.

“To start, we encourage you to join us in supporting a number of organizations doing critical work. We also urge those in positions of global influence to rapidly advance the humanitarian dialogues that are expected to take place this fall at multilateral gatherings such as the U.N. General Assembly and the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

“As an international community, it is the decisions we make now — to alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet — that will prove our humanity.”

The message comes after Harry showed his support for the people of Afghanistan in a message Monday, writing as Patron of the Invictus Games: