Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Introducing the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

On Tuesday, Netflix revealed images of “The Crown” stars Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West from the upcoming season of the royal drama.

RELATED: Watch Emma Corrin’s Full ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ Performance As Princess Diana From ‘The Crown’

The actors play Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the fifth season, replacing Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, who played the roles in season 4.

Dominic West in “The Crown – Photo: Netflix

Other new cast members include Imelda Staunton, who will take over from Olivia Colman in the role of Queen Elizabeth II; Lesley Manville, who will play Princess Margaret, taking over from Helena Bonham Carter; Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip; and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

RELATED: ‘The Crown’ Unveils First Photo Of Imelda Staunton As The Queen

Fans will wait a bit longer than usual for season 5 of “The Crown” due to COVID-19’s interference with production. The new season is expected to premiere in 2022.