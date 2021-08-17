Grimes is getting serious “Shinigami Eyes” vibes from her son X Æ A-Xii.

Grimes, 33, teased her new song on Monday by laying it over a TikTok video montage of a recent family trip to Italy. In one shot, Grimes explores an art museum and many a naked statue. In another snippet, 15-month-old X Æ A-Xii holds a cup while wearing a blue-and-red outfit.

@grimes SHINIGAMI eyes is finally done and you all get the first listen !!!! Show me your content (might still b sum changes but video is almost done) #italy ♬ Shinigami Eyes – Grimes

The Canadian singer-songwriter shares X Æ A-Xii with SpaceX founder Elon Musk. The couple initially named the child X Æ A-12, but then altered it to the more commonly used X Æ A-Xii on his birth certificate.

Last Year, Musk praised Grimes as “pretty special” and “one of the most unusual people I’ve ever met.” He also added that Grimes was leading parenting duties at the time.

“Babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there’s not much I can do,” he told the New York Times in 2020. “Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now.”

“Shinigami Eyes” is expected to be part of Grimes’ next album release.