Alex Rodriguez is looking forward to the future. The baseball legend opened up to ET about growing his business and legacy, and efforts as president and chairman of Presidente beer to empower others to realize their ambitions as well.

Reflecting on his rise to fame in the MLB, and his rise to the top of his game when it comes to his business endeavours, Rodriguez recalled the sports icon who inspired him when he was young.

“[When] I think about rising in anything, I think about my childhood hero, Magic Johnson,” Rodriguez shared. “Magic showed me that you can be a Hall of Fame basketball player on the hardwood and you can be a Hall of Fame guy in the board room.”

“And, because he was a man of colour, I looked at him and said, ‘Oh man, why not me?” Rodriguez continued. And this is one reason he’s looking forward to leading Presidente in their “campaign to endorse and promote young entrepreneurs to be their [own] Presidente.”

“Hopefully I can open the doors for other people of colour, minorities, Latinos, women, it’s the right time for that,” he said. “Anybody can be Presidente, absolutely everybody should be. This is the golden age for entrepreneurship and there’s so much opportunity out there.”

“If you can get up and hustle, whether it’s a side hustle or your main hustle, anybody can make it,” he added. “A young kid like me made it from Miami, because of baseball, and I was able to take that and do other things. It also gives me a platform to do great things like this and help out the next generation of entrepreneurship.”

Despite the several challenges and high-profile set-backs Rodriguez has faced over the past year — including his unexpected split from his former fiancee, Jennifer Lopez — he says he’s focusing on “all the positive” things in his life.

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'” he shared. “So I’m in a great place. I’m so grateful for where God and the light has really put me, and I’m really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing.”

MORE FROM ET:

Alex Rodriguez Back In His Yankees Uniform for ‘Field of Dreams’ Game

Alex Rodriguez Shows Off His Fit Physique Both Shirtless and Suited Up

Alex Rodriguez ‘So Grateful’ for ‘Magical’ St. Tropez Birthday Trip