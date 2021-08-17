Laura Prepon is opening up about a big change in her life.

The “Orange Is The New Black” alum, 41, chatted with People magazine and revealed she’s no longer a Scientologist, a decision she came to after welcoming her children.

Prepon and her husband Ben Foster share daughter Ella, 4, and a son, 16 months.

“I’m no longer practicing Scientology,” Prepon said. “I’ve always been very open-minded, even since I was a child. I was raised Catholic and Jewish. I’ve prayed in churches, meditated in temples. I’ve studied Chinese meridian theory. I haven’t practiced Scientology in close to five years and it’s no longer part of my life.”

Instead, the “That ’70s Show” actress says she and her husband, who has never practiced Scientology, “meditate daily.”

She said, “I’m really liking it because it’s something that helps me to hear my own voice and it’s something we can do together.”

Prepon also reflected on her relationship with her mother, who the actress says taught her to be bulimic. Prepon first shared the story in her memoir, You And I, As Mothers.

“I had so many people reaching out to me, telling me about their own issues and struggles with food and their relationships with their parents,” she said. “Many people have thanked me for opening up about my relationship with my mother. Both the positive and the negative, because a lot of times we glaze over stuff because it’s hard or makes us feel vulnerable. If there’s someone out there who’s silently struggling with dysfunctional eating or struggling with their parents, and if I helped a single person, I’d be happy.”

Adding, “Even if we have great relationships with our mothers, it’s complicated. I’m still learning from it. My mother has Alzheimer’s and I have to come to terms with the fact that this woman who was an incredible force in my life — is fading. It’s very hard to watch. I just try to be there and stay present for the good moments we have.”

You And I, As Mothers is on bookshelves now.