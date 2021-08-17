Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige is clearing the air over a “misunderstanding” between Disney CEO Bob Chapek and “Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings” star Simu Liu.

During an earnings call last week, Chapek referred to the Sept. 3 theatrical release plan for “Shang Chi’ as an “interesting experiment” amid recent Disney releases “Black Widow” and “Cruella” which debuted on Disney+ and there’s on the same day. The Disney exec was referencing the new, shortened 45-day theatrical window before the “Shang-Chi” and the studio’s Ryan Reynolds-led “Free Guy” would head to streaming. “The prospect of being able to take a Marvel title to the service after going theatrical with 45 days will be yet another data point to inform our actions going forward on our titles,” Chapek said during the call.

WATCH: An Inside Look into Movie ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings’

Chapek’s choice of words led Candian star Liu to fire back on social media saying the MCU’s first Asian-led superhero film disrespected the movie.

“We are not an experiment,” the actor wrote as part of a tweet in response to Chapek’s comment.

We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US. pic.twitter.com/IcyFzh0KIb — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 14, 2021

At the film’s Hollywood premiere on Monday, Feige addressed Liu’s tweet with The Hollywood Reporter, stating, “He is not a shy man. I think in that particular tweet you can see and I think everyone does, a misunderstanding.” He continues to explain, “It was not the intention. The proof is in the movie and we swing for the fences as we always do. With the amount of creative energy we put in and the budget, there’s no expense spared to bring this origin story to the screen.”

RELATED: Marvel Drops New Trailer For ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’

At the premiere, Feige also noted “Shang-Chi” felt similarly impactful to audiences and culture as “Black Panther” did.

“When you have the opportunity to showcase a hero that looks like a huge segment of the globe that feels like they haven’t been showcased, the magic can happen if you deliver. I think [director] Destin (Daniel Cretton) and Simu have delivered for this movie,” he added.

Tune in to a very special episode of ET Canada as we bring you all-things Simu Liu and “Shang-Chi” in “ET Canada Presents: ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings'” on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.