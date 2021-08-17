Drake says his infamous heart hairstyle was actually caused by a case of COVID-19.

Some Drizzy fans have questions about what looks like a heart design that appeared to have been shaven into the rapper’s hair. One user said they were “stressed” over what is being dubbed as the Certified Lover Boy-era hairstyle. Drake replied to the user, calling out COVID as the culprit.

“I had Covid that shit grew in weird I had to start again,” Drake commented with a laugh-cry emoji. “It’s coming back don’t diss.”

The photo is a few weeks old, and this is the first time the rapper has publicly mentioned a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Drake plans to release his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy, which boasts the single “Laugh Now Cry Later”, sometime this year.