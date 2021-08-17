Click to share this via email

Nicole Kidman just shared a sweet photo of her and husband Keith Urban, but some fans were left puzzled over one minor detail.

The actress and her musician other half could be seen posing on a bench inside their garden on the grounds of their luxurious farmhouse in New South Wales, Australia.

Kidman captioned the cute shot: “It may be a Monday but we’re still kickin it’ back 🤠#MondayMood”

But, some social media users were quick to question the weird placement of Kidman’s hand on Urban’s shoulder.

One person asked: “Whose extra hand is that???” as another said: “Whose hand?? There’s an extra hand on Nicole’s shoulder,” before adding they’d zoomed in and realized it’s actually hers.

A different social media user questioned, “Extra hand??” as one said: “For a wild second I truly thought that arm on your leg was your own.”

Kidman and Urban tied the knot on June 25, 2006, with Urban taking to Instagram earlier this year to mark the special occasion.

He gushed, alongside an adorable photo of the pair: “Happy anniversary babygirl !!!!!!! my life started when you said ‘I do’ 5475 days ago today ♥️♥️🌹🌹”