Few things are as terrifying as sitting face-to-face with a monster.

On Tuesday, the first clip was released for Elijah Wood’s upcoming true-life drama “No Man of God”, about the serial killer Ted Bundy.

In the film, Wood plays FBI analyst Bill Hagmaier, the only person to whom Bundy was willing to disclose his crimes.

Hagmaier, who worked with the FBI’s criminal profiling unit, interviewed the notorious serial killer, delving into his dark and twisted mind.

The clip from the film features Bundy, as played by Luke Kirby, giving Hagmaier a monologue about the difficulty of catching a predator.

Directed by Amber Sealey and written by Kit Lesser, the film is based on the real transcripts of the interviews between Hagmaier and Bundy.

The film is slated to hit theatres Aug. 27.