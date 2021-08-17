Kylie Jenner is teasing her next business venture.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 24, shared a sneak peek at her upcoming “Kylie Swim” line on Instagram, promising followers the collection will be “coming soon.”

In a series of mirror selfies posted Monday on her Story, Jenner posed in two sultry one-piece swimsuits, writing, “Working on @kylie swim and I can’t wait to share.”

Jenner also shared a look at the sunset-hued cutout suit to her feed.

Photo: KylieJenner/Instagram
Photo: KylieJenner/Instagram

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul tagged @KylieSwim in the post but the brand’s page only has one post and teases, “Coming soon.”

“WOW WOW WOW 🔥🔥🔥,” Jenner’s big sister Kim Kardashian commented on the post.

Khloe Kardashian added, ‘Ummmmmmmm are your abs ok??”

Once Kylie Swim launches it will join Jenner’s other self-named brands, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.