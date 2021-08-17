Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kylie Jenner is teasing her next business venture.

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 24, shared a sneak peek at her upcoming “Kylie Swim” line on Instagram, promising followers the collection will be “coming soon.”

In a series of mirror selfies posted Monday on her Story, Jenner posed in two sultry one-piece swimsuits, writing, “Working on @kylie swim and I can’t wait to share.”

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Makeup Routine Takes Her Three And A Half Hours

Jenner also shared a look at the sunset-hued cutout suit to her feed.

Photo: KylieJenner/Instagram

RELATED: Chicago, Dream & Stormi Steal The Spotlight In Kylie Jenner’s New Kylie Cosmetics Video

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul tagged @KylieSwim in the post but the brand’s page only has one post and teases, “Coming soon.”

“WOW WOW WOW 🔥🔥🔥,” Jenner’s big sister Kim Kardashian commented on the post.

Khloe Kardashian added, ‘Ummmmmmmm are your abs ok??”

Once Kylie Swim launches it will join Jenner’s other self-named brands, Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.