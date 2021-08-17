Jason Momoa portrays the ruthless warlord Khal Drogo in “Game of Thrones”, but really the actor just wants to snuggle his children’s stuffies.

When Momoa is home he spends quality time with his daughter Lola Iolani Momoa, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 12, or Wolf for short. But, when he’s on the road, he hangs out with Potato and Piggy Big Spirit.

The “Aquaman” and “Sweet Girl” star linked up with GQ to share 10 things he can’t live without. Among them are Lola’s stuffy, Piggy Big Spirit, and Wolf’s stuffed animal named Potato.

“If you have babies, you know you got stuffed animals, and if you’re not with your babies and you’re gonna be cuddling stuffed animals,” Momoa said. “Wolfie just got this amazing character and he called it Potato and I thought it was the most genius name for a stuffed animal!”

Momoa also travels with sustainable toiletries to try and reduce his carbon footprint.

“It’s not good for you, it’s not good for the Earth”, said Momoa. “When you travel as much as I do, it’s just like there’s that single-use plastic everywhere, and I just get tired of it and so I wanted to not b— about it I wanted to do stuff about it.