Your “Mood Ring” will likely turn violet (a sign of happiness) in response to the release of Lorde’s new music video.

Lorde released the visuals for her latest single, “Mood Ring”, just days out from the release of her long-awaited third studio album, Solar Power. The song serves as the project’s third official single.

RELATED: Lorde Kicked The Topic Of Body Image ‘Out The Conversation’ As A Teen

“This is a song I am very excited about, it’s so much fun to me,” Lorde said of the track, per Complex. “Obviously when making this album I did a deep-dive into ’60s, Flower Child culture.”

“I wanted to understand the commune life, dropping out from society and trying to start again,” she added. “That really resonated to me when writing this album.”

RELATED: Lorde Slams Depictions That She’s Part Of Jack Antonoff’s ‘Stable’

Lorde will debut Solar Power in full on Aug. 20.