Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

If a Melania Trump biopic ever happens, Jennifer Coolidge is all in to star.

Speaking with The Guardian, the “White Lotus” actress was asked about fan suggestions on social media that she should play the former First Lady of the United States.

RELATED: Jennifer Coolidge Once Pretended To Be Twins So She Could Date Two Men At Once

Users were putting forward the idea as far back as 2018.

Melania Trump looks like she's doing Jennifer Coolidge cosplay! pic.twitter.com/PZlkSFCM41 — Reverend "Sloppy Steaks" Steve (@ReverendSteve) December 13, 2018

I can't believe they cast Jennifer Coolidge as the new Melania! pic.twitter.com/TdlpLE2tJc — Ashley Mayer (@ashleymayer) December 13, 2018

“What a compliment. Where do I sign?” Coolidge told The Guardian. “Between you and I, though, I’m sure Melania would be bummed.”

RELATED: Jennifer Coolidge Has An Idea For How ‘Legally Blonde’ Cast Should Celebrate 20-Year Anniversary

Asked if there are any other genres she would like to try out on-screen, the actress said, “I’d love to go back to theatre and do a serious play. And then the Melania biopic, of course.”

Coolidge also said that she “can’t wait” for “Legally Blonde 3” to become a reality. Writer Mindy Kaling is currently working on a script for the long-awaited sequel.