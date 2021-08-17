Click to share this via email

Kate Hudson is sharing a never-before-seen photo from the set of “Bride Wars”.

The actress, 42, who starred in the 2009 rom-com next to Anne Hathaway, posted a throwback snapshot from the set featuring her son Ryder, now 17.

Hudson is seen wearing one of the film’s many wedding dresses in the photo, while a young Ryder sits among the tulle.

“Always my baby 🥰” Hudson captioned the shot, adding the hashtag “#BrideWars” and “#BTS.”

Hudson shares Ryder with her ex-husband Chris Robinson. The actress welcomed a second son, Bingham, 10, with her former partner Matt Belamy, two years after the throwback photo of her and Ryder was taken.

In 2018, Hudson and her longtime partner Danny Fujikawa welcomed a baby girl, Rani Rose.

Hudson’s Instagram is full of sweet snaps of her children.

Like the adorable, model-inspired shot of little Rani, 2. “Strike a pose there’s nothing to it,” she wrote. “You know the rest 💜.”

And the brotherly love-filled snap of Ryder and Bingham from last month, “✨My guys✨.”